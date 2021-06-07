39-year-old Manitoba man dies after slipping on rocks, falling in Whitemouth River: RCMP

A 39-year-old man died after slipping on the rocks and falling into a river in eastern Manitoba on Friday, RCMP said.

RCMP were called to the Whitemouth River at the Elma Bridge crossing, about 90 kilometres east of Winnipeg, at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning, according to a release issued on Monday.

When police arrived, CPR was being done on the man from Winnipeg.

RCMP say the man was on the shore of the river with his family when he slipped and fell into the flowing river.

People tried to get him out of the water, and a bystander with a canoe was able to get the man to shore, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

