Fire that caused 'extensive damage' to Cross Lake building believed to be arson: Manitoba RCMP

A fire that police say caused "extensive damage" to a building in a northern Manitoba community is believed to be the result of arson.

Around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, a security guard was on patrol in a residential development area in Cross Lake, when he saw smoke coming from an older building nearby, RCMP said in a news release.

The security guard called the local RCMP detachment. Mounties and firefighters arrived and fire crews started trying to douse the fire, police say.

The fire was eventually put out, but not before the building was badly damaged, police say.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but investigators suspect arson.

Cross Lake RCMP and the Manitoba Office of the Fire Commissioner continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Cross Lake is about 530 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

