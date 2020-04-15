Manitoba RCMP receive 64 calls in 5 days about non-compliance with health order

RCMP have handed out 18 warnings because people aren't following the orders made under the Manitoba Public Health Act to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mounties received 64 calls about people not following COVID-19 public health orders from April 8 to 13.

The majority of the calls were about more than 10 people gathering in one place, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Police did not have to enforce anything for 46 of the calls for one of two reasons: the issue was not under RCMP jurisdiction, or the responding officer resolved the issue through "education and/or guidance," RCMP said.

This was not the case for 18 of the calls, however. Though no fines were handed out, officers did visit the locations of the complaints and issued verbal warnings.

People who live outside Winnipeg should not call 911 when reporting non-compliance with public health orders, RCMP said.

Such calls should go to the Manitoba government inquiry line at 204-945-3744.

