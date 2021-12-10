Outpouring of condolences greets news of Thompson MLA Danielle Adams' death in crash

Road conditions were poor when a member of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly was killed in a two-vehicle collision Thursday in northern Manitoba, police say.

Wabowden RCMP confirmed Thompson MLA Danielle Adams was killed when her southbound SUV collided with a northbound semi-trailer truck on Highway 6, approximately 50 kilometres south of Ponton. Ponton is about 550 km north of Winnipeg.

The Wabowden detachment responded to the collision around 11:20 a.m.

Several emergency vehicles responded, but Adams, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi, a 54-year-old man from the rural municipality of Alexander, was not physically injured.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Wabowden RCMP, the criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

'Brilliant, strong'

Adams' death has led to an outpouring of condolences on social media from all sides of the political spectrum, at both provincial and national levels.

"Danielle was an exceptional person and MLA. She was brilliant, strong, committed to making Manitoba better for all people and she fought hard for the north. She was genuine, funny and had a good and kind heart. I am heartbroken for her children, partner, family and community," fellow NDP MLA Uzoma Asagwara tweeted.

Greg Nesbitt, chair of Manitoba Progressive Conservative caucus, also offered condolences Friday.

"It is with sadness that we have learned of the tragic passing of Thompson MLA Danielle Adams. We thank her for her service to our province in representing northern Manitobans. Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time," Nesbitt said in an email to CBC News.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted his sympathy.

"I'm keeping the family and friends of Danielle Adams in my thoughts tonight, particularly her husband and two young children," his Twitter account said.

I’m keeping the family and friends of Danielle Adams in my thoughts tonight, particularly her husband and two young children - and I’m sending my deepest condolences to the <a href="https://twitter.com/mbndp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MBNDP</a> caucus and people of Thompson, Manitoba as they mourn her sudden passing. —@JustinTrudeau

Winnipeg NDP MP Leah Gazan paid tribute to Adams in the House of Commons on Friday.

"Danielle was a strong advocate for the north and for people fighting for accessible, affordable child care. She was a kind, loving and respected colleague to many," Gazan said.

Today, I extend my deepest condolences and love to Danielle’s children, Nick and Joe, her husband Bill, her friends and family, the City of Thompson and the <a href="https://twitter.com/mbndp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mbndp</a>.<br> <br>Danielle, may you fly with the eagles.<br> <br>Rest in peace. <a href="https://t.co/0n22JxXUy8">pic.twitter.com/0n22JxXUy8</a> —@LeahGazan

Winnipeg South Centre MP and former Liberal cabinet minister Jim Carr tweeted, "I am terribly sad to hear of the tragic passing of Danielle Adams, NDP MLA for Thompson, MB. My deep condolences go to her husband and children."

Before entering provincial politics in 2019, Adams served on the boards of several organizations, including the Thompson Children's World Daycare, Thompson Ski Club and Thompson Labour Committee.

She also worked in the constituency office of Churchill-Keewatinook Aski MP Niki Ashton.

Adams is survived by her two young boys and her husband, Bill.