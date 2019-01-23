Manitoba RCMP's commanding officer retiring after 34 years on the force

The head of the Manitoba RCMP is retiring.

Scott Kolody, the commanding officer of the RCMP in Manitoba, will step down from his role on Jan. 28 after taking command in 2016. He has been with the RCMP for 34 years.

"Leading the Manitoba RCMP and serving Manitobans has been the most rewarding aspect of my policing career," Kolody said in a press release.

"The work being done by our officers on the front lines, as well as that of our support personnel, is truly exceptional. I have no doubt that the Manitoba RCMP has some of the very best and dedicated employees of any police force."

Before becoming commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP, Kolody held several leadership roles within the force, including Officer in Charge of Criminal Operations for the Manitoba RCMP, East District Commander, Officer in Charge of Community, Contract and Aboriginal Policing, and Officer in Charge of the Integrated Proceeds of Crime Section.

He also worked in Alberta and at the RCMP's national headquarters in Ottawa.

The RCMP have not yet announced Kolody's replacement.