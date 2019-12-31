Manitoba RCMP charge 18 people with impaired driving in third week of holiday checkstop program

The third week of the Manitoba RCMP's holiday checkstop program saw 18 people charged with impaired driving, with one person blowing almost four times the legal limit.

Between Dec. 16 to 22, RCMP said they checked more than 3,480 vehicles during 97 checkstops.

In addition to the impaired driving charges, there were four roadside suspensions issued for alcohol or drug offences.

In total, RCMP have charged 59 people during the checkstop program since Dec. 1.

Last year, RCMP said they charged 90 people with impaired driving over the course of the month-long program.

New strict rules in Manitoba, announced earlier this fall, came into effect earlier this month. Drivers who register a warning reading on a screening device (a blood alcohol level of 0.05 to 0.079) will temporarily lose their vehicles.

Between Jan. 1 to Dec. 12, 2019, 87 people lost their lives in 78 vehicle collisions across Manitoba. Alcohol was suspected to be a factor in 27 of these collisions, RCMP said.

The Manitoba RCMP holiday checkstop program continues until Jan. 1.