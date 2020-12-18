Manitoba RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving after 3-vehicle February crash

A Manitoba police officer has been charged with dangerous driving after a three-vehicle collision earlier this year.

According to a Friday news release, Const. Sasha Manj, an RCMP officer with the Stonewall detachment, was responding to an emergency call around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Manj's police vehicle, with its lights and siren on, entered the intersection at Race Track Road and Highway 1, near the western edge of Winnipeg, RCMP said.

After driving through the crossing, she was involved in a collision with two other vehicles.

All those involved were treated with minor injuries at the scene.

The province's police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, was contacted and monitored an investigation by RCMP central traffic services. The investigation was passed to Manitoba Prosecution Services for review.

On Thursday, Manj was charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The officer has had over one year of service with RCMP and is active on duty at this time.