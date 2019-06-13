Manitoba RCMP charge one of their own with assault, impaired driving

A Manitoba RCMP officer faces three charges — assault, assault with a weapon and impaired driving — in connection with incidents that happened outside work hours.

Const. Jason Kitzul was arrested June 6 and charged with the three offences Thursday, RCMP said.

Roblin RCMP first received a report in December 2018 suggesting a woman may have been assaulted by an officer stationed at the Roblin detachment.

Investigators determined the victim lived in an eastern Saskatchewan community and the alleged offences happened in 2017 and 2018.

Kitzul, a 12-year member of the force, was suspended without pay, RCMP said.

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit was notified but won't be reviewing the case, RCMP said.

The IIU typically investigates serious incidents involving police in Manitoba.

The IIU on Wednesday said two other RCMP officers were charged in separate investigations.

