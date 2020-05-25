Skip to Main Content
Manitoba RCMP seize nearly 570 kilograms of cannabis, hash from B.C. semi-trailer
A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Manitoba RCMP found close to 570 kilograms of cannabis and hash products in the back of a semi-trailer on Highway 1.

Police arrested man from Surrey, B.C., after pulling over semi in R.M. of Reynolds, Man.

RCMP found 567 kilograms of cannabis and hash products in this semi-trailer on Saturday morning in the R.M. of Reynolds, Man. (Submitted by RCMP)

A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Manitoba RCMP found over half a tonne of cannabis and hash products in the back of a semi-trailer on Highway 1.

Police pulled the truck over on Saturday around 10:40 a.m. in the rural municipality of Reynolds, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

Officers searched the truck after they found inconsistencies in the driver's paperwork. Inside the trailer, they found roughly 567 kilograms — 1,250 pounds — of unstamped dried cannabis and hash products.

Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. He now faces multiple charges under the Cannabis Act, the Excise Act, 2001, and the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act.

The investigation continues.

A 41-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., faces charges under the Cannabis Act, the Excise Act, 2001, and the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act. (Submitted by RCMP)
