Manitoba RCMP seize nearly 570 kilograms of cannabis, hash from B.C. semi-trailer
A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Manitoba RCMP found close to 570 kilograms of cannabis and hash products in the back of a semi-trailer on Highway 1.
A 41-year-old man is facing charges after Manitoba RCMP found over half a tonne of cannabis and hash products in the back of a semi-trailer on Highway 1.
Police pulled the truck over on Saturday around 10:40 a.m. in the rural municipality of Reynolds, RCMP said in a news release Monday.
Officers searched the truck after they found inconsistencies in the driver's paperwork. Inside the trailer, they found roughly 567 kilograms — 1,250 pounds — of unstamped dried cannabis and hash products.
Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Surrey, B.C. He now faces multiple charges under the Cannabis Act, the Excise Act, 2001, and the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act.
The investigation continues.