2 arrested after raid in southern Manitoba finds 500 cannabis plants: RCMP

Two men have been arrested after police found 500 cannabis plants and over 80 kilograms of dried cannabis on a southern Manitoba property last week, RCMP say.

RCMP officers from Steinbach, the Steinbach general investigative section and the East District crime reduction enforcement support team raided a home in the rural municipality of Taché on March 11, after receiving a search warrant under the Cannabis Act.

During the search, officers found about 500 cannabis plants in various growing stages and more than 84 kilograms of dried cannabis, the RCMP said in a Tuesday news release.

Two men from Winnipeg, ages 34 and 32, were arrested at the property in the municipality, which is just southeast of Winnipeg. They were later released on a promise to appear in court in Steinbach on May 27, RCMP said.

Police found over 84 kilograms of dried cannabis, some of which is shown here, during the raid last week. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP)

Both men are charged with possession of illicit cannabis, possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, cultivating cannabis plants and cultivating more than four cannabis plants.

RCMP continue to investigate.

