Manitoba

1 dead after fire at home where man barricaded himself from police: Manitoba RCMP

A person was found dead following a fire at a home in southwestern Manitoba, where police say a 38-year-old man had barricaded himself from officers trying to enforce an arrest warrant Friday night.

Man shot at police trying to execute search warrant before hiding in home that burned Friday night: RCMP

RCMP say officers were called to a home in the RM of Prairie Lakes on Friday to enforce an arrest warrant. A man who was there fired at the officers and barricaded himself inside the home. A fire started in the home and on Saturday, police said a body was recovered. (David Bell/CBC)

Just before 10 p.m., officers with the Blue Hills and Killarney detachments went to a residence in the rural municipality of Prairie Lakes to carry out the warrant, a Saturday RCMP news release said.

When they arrived, the 38-year-old man they were there to arrest was seen by the officers in his yard. He spotted the approaching officers and fled to the front of his residence, where he got a firearm and shot toward the officers, RCMP said.

There was an exchange of gunfire, and the man then barricaded himself inside the home. RCMP said no officers were physically injured during the incident.

RCMP sent what they described as "a number of police resources," including an emergency response team, a crisis negotiation team, dog services and major crime services.

At some point after that, officers noticed smoke coming from the home and it became engulfed in flames, RCMP said.

Officers remained at the home overnight and around 7 a.m. Saturday, a body was found in the home.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the identity.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, has been notified, RCMP said.

