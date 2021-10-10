RCMP looking for Steinbach man who allegedly assaulted Mountie during traffic stop and drove away

RCMP are asking the public to help find a wanted man who allegedly assaulted a police officer during a traffic stop and drove away.

At about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Mounties in Steinbach, Man., stopped a vehicle as part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP said in a news release.

The alleged driver, Jordan Friesen, 26, is wanted on three outstanding warrants.

When police stopped him and tried to place him under arrest, Friesen assaulted an officer and drove away, RCMP say.

Friesen is charged with assaulting a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, fleeing from police, failing to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle while prohibited, in addition to his previous charges of theft of a truck, breaking and entering with intent and theft over $5,000.

Friesen is about five feet eight inches and 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP say Friesen is considered armed and dangerous, and members of the public are asked not to approach him, but rather to call police immediately.

