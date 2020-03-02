U.S. police chase vehicle into Manitoba, where RCMP arrest man, woman
RCMP find suspects and vehicle 10 kilometres from border, later learn vehicle was stolen in Minnesota
Manitoba Mounties arrested two people for allegedly crossing into Canada illegally in what turned out to be a stolen vehicle that had been chased by American police, RCMP say.
A U.S. law enforcement agency in North Dakota told RCMP around 10:30 p.m. Friday that they'd chased a vehicle to the border near Boissevain, Man. The Canada Border Services Agency also informed RCMP about the illegal crossing.
U.S. authorities told RCMP the vehicle did not stop after allegedly committing a traffic violation. Police tried to stop the vehicle by laying down a spike belt, but it only damaged the wheels.
Border agents also tried to stop the vehicle at the border crossing, but also failed, RCMP said.
Mounties started patrolling the area and, in the early hours on Saturday, found the vehicle on Highway 10, about 10 kilometres from the border.
A 34-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were found inside and arrested without incident.
The vehicle was stolen from Minnesota, police say.
The man and woman remain in custody.
RCMP are investigating, with the help of Canada border services and U.S. law authorities.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.