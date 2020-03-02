U.S. police chase vehicle into Manitoba, where RCMP arrest man, woman

Manitoba Mounties arrested two people for allegedly crossing into Canada illegally in what turned out to be a stolen vehicle that had been chased by American police, RCMP say.

A U.S. law enforcement agency in North Dakota told RCMP around 10:30 p.m. Friday that they'd chased a vehicle to the border near Boissevain, Man. The Canada Border Services Agency also informed RCMP about the illegal crossing.

U.S. authorities told RCMP the vehicle did not stop after allegedly committing a traffic violation. Police tried to stop the vehicle by laying down a spike belt, but it only damaged the wheels.

Border agents also tried to stop the vehicle at the border crossing, but also failed, RCMP said.

Mounties started patrolling the area and, in the early hours on Saturday, found the vehicle on Highway 10, about 10 kilometres from the border.

A 34-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were found inside and arrested without incident.

The vehicle was stolen from Minnesota, police say.

The man and woman remain in custody.

RCMP are investigating, with the help of Canada border services and U.S. law authorities.