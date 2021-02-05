2 men from southern Manitoba arrested for possessing, making available child pornography: RCMP

Two men living in southern Manitoba were arrested for possessing, accessing and making available child pornography, RCMP say.

The Manitoba RCMP internet child exploitation unit (ICE) was informed of several complaints from the RCMP's national child exploitation crime centre that there was possession of child pornography in southeastern Manitoba, police say.

Two search warrants were later executed — one on Jan. 22, the other on Jan. 27 — in the area in response. A 49-year-old man from Steinbach, Man., and a 24-year-old man from Stuartburn, Man., were arrested as a result.

Both men were charged with one count each of possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and making available child pornography, police say.

The arrests are not related to each other, but are related to the complaints received, RCMP said.

Both men have been released from custody and will appear in court in Steinbach in March, police say.

In the meantime, neither man can possess, access, or use computers or mobile devices, nor use or access the Internet, nor access any social media.

Neither person can have contact with, or be in the presence of, anyone under the age of 18.

They also cannot go to a daycare centre, school ground, playground, community centre, park or public swimming area where people under the age of 18 are — or can reasonably be expected to — be present.

