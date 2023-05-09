Manitobans call on province to help cover 'astronomical' hearing aid costs for people under 65

Advocates and people experiencing hearing loss gathered at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday to call on provincial government to provide income-based coverage for hearing aids for people between the ages of 19 and 64.

"It can be simple as is going through the drive through or … having coffee with a friend, hearing the bank teller, hearing the doctors. It's an essential need that we're hoping that Manitoba Health can help bring some coverage," said Tammy Perry, who's 51 and is hard of hearing.

She has needed to use a hearing aid for the last two decades, but she sometimes only used one or went without altogether because it's too expensive.

One hearing aid can cost between $1,500 and $3,500 and needs to be replaced every five to seven years, an "astronomical fee" for people, Perry says.

"Bills, mortgage, gas, food and having little children, it's their extracurricular activities, their education. I know for myself … I want to make sure that their needs are met and financially I put off my own health care needs."

Gladys Nielson started losing her hearing in her 30s and found hearing aids cost-prohibitive as well.

"When I was getting hearing aids, I was getting loans to pay for them and I think people still are. That, to me, is not right — that you have to borrow money to hear," she said at the demonstration at the legislature.

In March, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston announced a $12.6-million initiative that will provide eligible Manitobans 65 and up with a $2,000 grant to cover testing, fitting and hearing aid costs.

To be eligible, a senior's family income in the year prior must be less than $80,000, a provincial news release said. Applicants must also show medical documentation proving they have hearing loss, and have been prescribed a hearing aid by an audiologist or otolaryngologist.

Jo-anne Jones, the president of the Manitoba chapter of the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association said Tuesday that this is a great step, but leaves a "huge gap" for younger people who can't afford the significant expense.

"It's going to affect their opportunities for education, there's an increased risk of depression, just their socialization. All the things you need to hear well are more difficult for them," Jones said.

"We don't want these people left out because it's going to impact their whole lives."

The Manitoba chapter of the Canadian Hard of Hearing Association has been petitioning the government to consider hearing loss as a medical treatment under Manitoba Health and to provide income-based coverage for hearing aids.

The petition has about 5,000 signatures, Jones said.

The association says hearing typically begins to decline at age nine and 20 per cent of people in their 20s have some degree of hearing loss. Seven per cent of people in that age bracket have permanent hearing loss requiring hearing aids.

By the age of 59, about half of people have permanent damage.

Currently the province covers hearing aids for children under 18 at 80 per cent, as well as for seniors whose household income is less than $80,000 per year. (Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press)

Currently, Manitobans under 18 who are prescribed a hearing aid are reimbursed 80 per cent of their devices, up to a maximum of $500 per ear for analog devices, or up to $1,800 for digital or programmable devices. Additional services like dispensing fees, moulds and impressions are also covered at 80 per cent.

A provincial government spokesperson said in an email Tuesday it's an ongoing challenge to balance health care programs and incorporating new or innovative equipment within current practices.

They added that they're working to consider how existing provincial resources can best be used to benefit the most Manitobans in a sustainable manner.

Other provinces offer more hearing aid supports

Other provinces are offering better coverage for people with hearing loss, beyond seniors.

The Québec government covers the costs related to hearing aids and assistive listening devices, including repair and replacement through its hearing devices program.

People in Ontario regardless of their age can receive up to $500 per ear, while the hearing impaired in B.C. can receive up to $2,000 per ear.

Newfoundland provides hearing aid funding for all children under the age of 18 and full-time secondary students. Low-income people can also apply for coverage.

Nova Scotia provides hearing aid financial assistance of up to $500 per ear to residents who are 65 and older as well as people who have a household income of less than $21,000.

Perry says she's had to have numerous surgeries on her inner ear because of growths that impact her hearing, and those were all covered by Manitoba Health, but she wants to see more coverage of hearing aids.

"I felt kind of alone in terms of finding part of the treatment to bring some of my hearing back … I just feel like we do need some sort of additional income."