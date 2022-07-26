Heavy rain hits south end of Winnipeg while north gets light sprinkle

The amount of rain Winnipeggers got overnight and into the early morning on Tuesday depends on whether they live north or south of the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

Seven millimetres fell at the airport, while The Forks received 31 mm.

The northern quarter of the city got as little as a few millimetres, Environment Canada meteorologist Dave Carlsen said.

Most of the rain in the province fell in areas south of the city, near the Canada-U.S. border.

Elm Creek, 65 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, got 39 mm. Rosa, 75 km to the south, got 36 mm.

The highest amounts fell in areas east of St. Jean Baptiste, along the Red River, with 50-60 mm falling within a couple of hours.

Environment Canada believes hail the size of quarters and loonies fell in areas southwest of La Rivière, in communities like Kaleida.

Carlsen asks anyone who took pictures to tweet them with the hashtag #mbstorm.