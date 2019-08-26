Heavy rainfall expected to continue in parts of Manitoba Monday, Tuesday

A wide swath of southern Manitoba is getting a dousing as multiple storms move across the region.

Sunday evening's thunderstorm was followed by another around three Monday morning.

The wettest area is just east of Steinbach and Labroquerie, where about 50 millimetres of rain fell, Environment Canada said.

A rainfall warning has been issued for the area around Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden, where a slow-moving low-pressure system over central Manitoba is forecast to bring up to 50 millimetres on Monday.

Another 20 millimetres could fall in the region on Tuesday before finally easing off by Tuesday night.

Neighbouring regions, including Island Lake and Gillam, may see rainfall amounts close to the threshold for issuing a warning, Environment Canada said.

Rain in Winnipeg varied across the city, with areas getting anywhere from 10 to 40 millimetres.

The northeast side of the city saw the lowest rainfall, while southwest Winnipeg had the highest, up to 40 mm.

Environment Canada forecasts scattered thunderstorms on Monday, with the wet weather continuing on Tuesday.

The rain will finally ease off by Wednesday morning, Environment Canada said.