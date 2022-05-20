Rainfall warning issued as wet weather moves east across southern Manitoba

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for part of southeastern Manitoba on a cold, wet and windy Friday morning across the southern half of the province.

The warning covers the Whiteshell, Lac Du Bonnet, Pinawa and surrounding areas.

Heavy downpours Friday morning could cause flash flooding and water pooling on roads, the weather agency warned.

The area could receive five to 10 millimetres of rain, with the possibility of snow mixed in.

Earlier rainfall warnings for Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer have ended.

Meanwhile in southwestern Manitoba, the rain that has worsened flooding in the region, including in hard-hit Minnedosa, has mostly moved on, Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Fulton said.

As of 4 a.m., the Minnedosa area had received between 20 and 30 mm.

Rainfall amounts across other parts of southern Manitoba varied, from around 29 mm in Winnipeg and Brandon to nearly 39 mm in Neepawa.

There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries for the rest of the day, and then the province heads into a stretch of dry weather, forecast to warm back up to normal by later next week.

CBC Manitoba meteorologist Jon Sauder forecasts the Red River Valley could get 10 to 20 mm, with snow mixed in.

There's a possibility of some showers Saturday morning, with highs barely rising above the single digits. Sunday and Monday will begin to warm up, with temperatures in the mid-teens.