20-40 mm of rain on the way over next few days for southern, central Manitoba

Soaked and soggy southern and central Manitoba are warming up, but those areas are also about to get hit with more rain.

Another 20 to 40 millimetres is expected over the next five days, beginning Friday night, according to the provincial hydrological forecast centre. Some localized areas could see up to 70 millimetres.

The province says there's still some general uncertainty over predicted amounts, but southeastern Manitoba is also facing possible thunderstorms that could bring a total of 100 mm of rain.

Manitoba's south, central and Interlake regions are still grappling with high water and flood scenarios following the spring melt, three significant spring storms and other subsequent rainfall.

Though water levels recently started dropping in the Interlake and elsewhere, the Whiteshell and surrounding parts of eastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario continue to see rising waters. Evacuation orders remain in place in some areas.

The province says to expect levels to rise in some flood-affected areas in eastern Manitoba, including the Whiteshell and Winnipeg River-adjacent communities. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

The forecast suggests flows and levels on lakes in those areas and the Winnipeg River basin could be further impacted by the coming precipitation.

Area residents can keep up with changes in the hydrological forecast in the province's east through Manitoba Hydro's website, which is expected to be updated Friday.

The coming system could also raise levels in the upper Assiniboine River basin in Saskatchewan and western Manitoba. That could increase inflows into the Shellmouth Dam, the province says, which may also mean increased outflows from the dam.

As conditions have improved in parts of the Red River Valley, Highway 75 south of Morris is now open to traffic, the province said. However, the Highway 75 detour north of Morris will stay in effect until levels recede more.

Highway condition updates are available on the province's website.

Officials are also still monitoring dike and highway closures in the Red River Valley as water levels drop.

There are still 38 local states of emergency that are being actively monitored by provincial emergency measures officials, the province said. The same is true of affected First Nations communities.

More details about flood warnings and high water advisories are posted on the Manitoba government website and updated daily.