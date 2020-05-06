In-person trials set to resume at Court of Queen's Bench in Manitoba

Manitoba's highest court is getting back on track after adjourning a number of criminal, civil, family and child protection trials and other cases for nearly two months.

The Court of Queen's Bench suspended all jury and other in-person trials on March 17 as part of precautions against COVID-19.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal announced Tuesday that all trials previously scheduled in the May 26 to June 30 timeframe — the last segment of the court's spring 2020 term — will proceed with the accused required to be physically present, with the exception of jury trials, as distancing measures still prevent those.

Courtrooms will be cleaned and sanitized at the completion of each day's proceedings, a statement from Joyal said. The COVID-19 situation is still fluid and the plans are subject to change, the statement said.

Through a staggered approach over the past few weeks, the court also has resumed pretrial hearings, case management meetings, case conferences, motions, judicially assisted dispute resolutions and intake and triage lists.

Other court matters, including pretrial conferences and bail review hearings, have been conducted via telephone or video conference since March 17, and that will continue, the statement said.

"By May 26, assuming the subject trials are able to proceed as planned, with the exception of jury trials, the Court of Queen's Bench will be operating at close to 100 per cent capacity," Joyal said.

Many of its non-trial judicial services will continue to be done remotely by teleconference or video conference.