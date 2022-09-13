Some Manitoba government employees will have day off Monday to mark death of Queen Elizabeth

Manitoba government employees who work in non-essential services will have Monday off to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth, the province says.

All non-essential government services and offices will be closed on Sept. 19, the day of the Queen's funeral, the provincial government said in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Schools, child-care and health-care spaces will remain open.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson encouraged all Manitobans to take time Monday "to reflect on her late Majesty's special relationship with our province and her countless contributions to our country and the entire Commonwealth."

She also encouraged schools to hold a moment of silence, a statement from the province said.

The announcement came hours after the federal government said federal employees will have a one-time federal holiday on Monday to mark the day of the funeral.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau left it up to provincial and territorial governments to determine whether to commemorate Monday as a statutory holiday.

Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have said they will make Monday a statutory holiday, but Manitoba and several other provinces have stopped short of doing so.

Ottawa did not extend the holiday requirement to industries that are federally regulated, such as banks and airlines. Provincial governments regulate about 85 to 90 per cent of workers in Canada.

Manitoba's provincial government says it is also planning a 21-gun salute, followed by a Royal Gun Salute of 96 rounds to honour each of the 96 years the Queen lived, which will coincide with the federal memorial service in Ottawa on Monday.

Manitoba's event will take place on the south grounds of the Manitoba legislative grounds.

The provincial government is also holding an invitation-only memorial service Monday at 7 p.m. at St. John's Anglican Cathedral in Winnipeg.

Manitobans are invited to sign books of condolence for the Queen during the period of mourning at the Legislature, Winnipeg City Hall, Brandon City Hall, Steinbach City Hall or Thompson City Hall.