MPI sues province, construction company to recover cost of damages to 12 vehicles on roadway

Manitoba Public Insurance is suing the province, a Manitoba-based construction company and one of their unidentified employees after they say defective construction work on a Winnipeg roadway caused damage to 12 vehicles it had insured.

In a statement of claim filed on May 8, Manitoba Public Insurance said 12 vehicles it insured were damaged on a roadway on the Perimeter Highway under Winnipeg's Roblin Boulevard overpass between Oct. 11-13 in 2021.

MPI is seeking about $32,000 plus interest for costs of the damage repairs and deductible refunds, on top of court costs and any further costs the court may find justifiable.

None of the claims have been proven in court.

The province is in charge of the construction, maintenance and repair of the roadway under the overpass, the lawsuit states. It hired Manitoba-based construction company Wintec to mill down the roadway and resurface it with new concrete and/or asphalt.

Defects in Wintec's work on the roadway caused the damages to the 12 vehicles, the suit said, as it was milled down unevenly to the existing roadway and the two merged without proper signage.

The tires and/or rims of each of the 12 vehicles were damaged after they were driven across the uneven section of the roadway, according to MPI. The vehicles listed were two Kias, two BMWs, two Hondas, an Infiniti, a Tesla, a Jaguar, a Lincoln, a Ford and a Volkswagen.

An MPI employee contacted the province to notify them of the incident on or around Oct. 18, the suit said, and was told that the contractor responsible for construction of the roadway was Wintec.

Improper signage, supervision

The Manitoba government, Wintec and an unidentified Wintec employee breached their duty of care owed to the owners of the vehicles to provide sensible maintenance and/or repairs to the roadway, the lawsuit claims, and MPI pursued the suit under its own name as a subrogee.

Wintec is indirectly responsible for causing the damages to the 12 vehicles, since an unidentified employee of theirs milled down the roadway, the suit said.

The province, Wintec and its employee did not ensure the roadway was repaired and/or serviced in line with general standards of the construction industry at that time or other infrastructure and work zone policies, the suit said.

The construction, maintenance and/or repair of the roadway was also not adequately supervised, the suit claimed, as drivers on the roadway were not warned of the oncoming hazard or directed to slow down through viable, or any, signage.

The suit also claimed they also did not close the milled down roadway to traffic, ensure that the roadway didn't present any dangers to drivers or provide a ramp for drivers crossing the uneven roadway.

MPI said it paid nearly $32,000 for vehicle repairs, refunds of deductibles for the 12 vehicles, and for other costs such as towing, storage and substitute vehicle rental.

The province, Wintec and the unidentified employee have declined or neglected to pay MPI the money back, the suit said.

MPI, the province and Wintec all declined to comment as the matter is before the courts.