MPI workers could strike Monday if no settlement reached this weekend: MGEU

Unionized workers at Manitoba Public Insurance will walk off the job on Monday morning if no settlement is reached this weekend, their union says.

The strike would begin at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, affecting approximately 1,700 workers represented by the Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union, a news release from the union says.

Both parties will continue bargaining over the weekend, the news release says.

The union is holding a news conference this afternoon where more details are expected to be shared.

The strike notice comes after unionized workers rejected the employer's latest offer earlier this week.

The four-year proposal included annual general wage increases of two per cent, a one per cent market adjustment on wages for about 75 per cent of union members, and a proposal to enter voluntary binding arbitration to settle on general wage increases, MPI said.

The unionized MPI employees work at locations in Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Brandon, Dauphin, Thompson, The Pas, Arborg, Beausejour, Selkirk, Steinbach and Winkler. Their last contract expired in September 2022 and negotiations have been ongoing since then.