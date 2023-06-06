MPI loses another exec but board chair insists Crown corp has handle on spending, restructuring

Manitoba's embattled auto insurance Crown corporation insists it is righting itself amidst a storm of scrutiny over the ballooning budget of Project Nova, the exodus of executives and a questionable contract with a U.S.-based consulting firm.

But before he waded into any of the controversies, new Manitoba Public Insurance board chair Ward Keith highlighted good news for Manitoba drivers — MPI is applying next week to the Public Utilities Board to hold the line on basic insurance rates for next year.

The application will also seek enhancements to the Driver Safety Rating scale to offer larger discounts for drivers with the safest records, he said, also noting MPI is in "a strong financial position overall across its lines of business."

"After considerable challenges, today's message is indeed a positive one," Keith said in a Tuesday interview.

The zero per cent rate request, however, is no surprise. MPI has been directed by the provincial government to not increase rates pending an organizational review of the corporation.

The province ordered the external organizational review after cost overruns and a steep rise in projected staffing levels. A month later, after an internal review of his conduct, chief executive officer Eric Herbelin was dismissed.

Exec quits after relocation ultimatum

More recently, late last week, MPI's chief information technology officer Siddhartha Parti quit after getting an ultimatum from Keith, who was appointed chair after his predecessor, Michael Sullivan, quit last month.

"When I came onto the board, I determined fairly quickly that there needed to be a little bit of a reset within the organization," Keith said on Tuesday. He joined the board in May.

After learning Parti lived in Toronto, Keith asked him to relocate or resign. Parti chose the latter option.

Keith had "significant concerns" about an executive member of the Crown corporation living outside the province. On top of that, Parti's travel costs between Toronto and Winnipeg were charged back to MPI through an arrangement with Herbelin, Keith said.

In an email to CBC News, an MPI spokesperson said Parti was hired in May 2021 and initially relocated to Manitoba, but moved back to Ontario in October 2022.

The corporation spent $19,021 on travel expenses between then and his resignation on June 2.

Parti's departure will not impact Project Nova, Keith said, noting an interim person will lead it until a permanent replacement can be found.

Project Nova overruns

Project Nova — which included an overhaul of MPIs core information technology systems and the introduction of online options — was expected to cost just over $100 million and be done withing three years when it started in 2020.

It is now pushing $290 million with two years still to go.

More recently, the corporation submitted plans to increase staff by 420 people, with many linked to Project Nova. Those have since been put on hold, said Keith.

"Prior to my appointment as board chair there was considerable concerns raised about Project Nova," he said.

Since then, a number of steps have been taken to ensure the project stays within scope and budget and "we will soon have the oversight that is necessary … to stay on top of this project moving forward," he said.

Despite all of its turmoil, MPI is in a strong financial position overall across its lines of business, according to board chair Ward Keith. (CBC)

That said, greater oversight is required to ensure Nova stays on track, is managed diligently, responsibly and with the right levels of transparency, Keith said.

The board is preparing to hire an independent firm to provide that external oversight for the remaining two years of the project. An update will be provided to the PUB in October, he said.

As well, MPI is in the final stages of contracting out the external review ordered by government back in April. It is to be completed by the end of December.

The costs for the third-party review and the Nova oversight will be covered by a pre-approved budget for governance and advisory services under Project Nova.

"So in other words, no new money will be required," Keith said.

Keith is optimistic some of those spending figures will actually decrease. The $290 million cost of Project Nova includes $60 million for contingencies, of which virtually none has been used.

If that trend continues, he believes Nova will be completed several million dollars below that total.

"From my perspective, at this point anyway, I can tell you that there are absolutely no upward pressures on the budget for this project," Keith said.

Public interest group watching closely

Byron Williams, director of the Public Interest Law Centre, which helps represent consumers at PUB hearings into MPI rates, called Keith an honourable man and applauded the tightened oversights but said he still has great concerns.

"Project Nova has been going south in a bad way for a long time" and consumers are never likely to reap any savings or benefits that it initially promised, Williams said.

He said his clients — the Consumers' Association of Canada — will attend next week's rate application at the PUB hearing "to make sure Manitoba Public Insurance is being prudent and reasonable with ratepayers' money."

The board has also cut ties with U.S.-based consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which the Winnipeg Free Press reported in January had received $12 million in untendered contracts to examine what's going on with Nova. But then McKinsey & Company came under the criticism for its own lack of progress.

"MPI no longer has any contractual ties to that organization," Keith said Tuesday, explaining the firm completed its work. "It's not like the relationship was severed when there was work was ongoing."

However, there are invoices still to be paid and MPI is reviewing them to ensure the firm met its obligations, he said.

Keith also noted MPI has identified and pre-qualified about 50 Canadian information technology vendors that can be contracted in the future on short notice "and at a much lower rate than hiring IT consultants," he said.

"This is an example of what will help control costs of Project Nova and the overall IT operations at MPI moving forward. And this will be the case for the next three to five years."

The Progressive Conservative government did not respond to requests for comment.

The opposition NDP accused the government of mismanaging MPI and said a public committee examining the Crown corporation would be preferable to a review.