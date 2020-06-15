MPI dishes out rebates averaging $100 per customer

Manitoba drivers have an extra present to look forward to after Christmas, as public-health orders that kept vehicles parked have resulted in fewer collisions.

Manitoba Public Insurance will return $69 million to ratepayers, which averages out to $100 per customer, Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton announced at a Monday media briefing.

"Both our government and Manitoba Public Insurance are imminently aware of the financial impacts to Manitobans as a result of the pandemic and are leveraging all sources of relief available to Manitobans," Wharton said.

The refund follows a $110-million rebate MPI issued in the spring, which was also due to a drop in collision claims, as well as stronger than anticipated year-end numbers.

The public insurer said it can cut this round of cheques because of 20 per cent fewer collision claims recorded from mid-March to late October versus the previous year, and a forecast that the number of crashes will remain lower than normal in the coming months.

MPI expects the roughly 675,000 cheques will be sent out at the end of December or in early January.

The refund does not affect MPI's request to cut rates for customers next year. The Public Utilities Board is expected to rule this month on an average rate decrease of 8.8 per cent, which is a savings of roughly $110 per customer.

The savings for customers shouldn't have an adverse effect on the Crown corporation's financial picture, Satvir Jatana, acting CEO and president of MPI, said in a news release.

