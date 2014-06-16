MPI asks for 0.6% decrease in auto insurance rates

Manitoba Public Insurance is asking for an overall reduction in the amount drivers pay on their auto insurance premiums.

The Crown corporation is making its case for an average reduction of 0.6 per cent on Monday in front of the Public Utilities Board.

The rate decrease for the more than 800,000 private passenger vehicles on the roads would be an average of 0.9 per cent if MPI's proposal is accepted.

On the other hand, motorcycle premiums would increase an average of 5.1 per cent.

The new rates would take effect March 1, 2020, if they are approved by the Public Utilities Board.

The opening day of the hearing also includes an opening statement from the Manitoba branch of the Consumers' Association of Canada, which is questioning the current role of insurance brokers in customers' dealings with the public insurer.

The Public Utilities Board hearing is expected to last for the majority of the month.