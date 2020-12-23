MPI requesting rate decrease for private vehicles, increase for motorcycles, commercial class

Most drivers in Manitoba can expect a discount on their auto insurance, although some classes of vehicles will see their rates increase, Manitoba Public Insurance announced Monday.

MPI is seeking an average rate decrease of 0.9 per cent in this year's filing with the Public Utilities Board.

"By ensuring sufficient capital, we're able to absorb any unforeseen variations in claims costs, which allows the basic compulsory rates to be kept stable, predictable and affordable as possible for all Manitoba drivers," said Mark Giesbrecht, vice-president and chief financial officer of MPI.

Private passenger registrations will decrease by 0.4 per cent.

The province is also applying to extend the safety rating system, which offers drivers a discount for safe driving, to 17 levels from 16. Within the next five years, Giesbrecht said, MPI plans to increase the system to 20 levels.

Depending on where drivers would fall within the revised system, they could expect to see an additional decrease of 0.6 per cent, Giesbrecht said.

However, certain classes of drivers will likely see their base rates rise: Motorcyclists will see an increase of 1.6 per cent, with a 3.7-per-cent increase coming for commercial drivers.

Public class vehicles will also rise 1.7 per cent, while trailers will decrease 8.6 per cent.

MPI is also requesting the removal of the capital release provision, which had previously given a five per cent discount from the overall rate.

MPI's request is provisional, and could be adjusted ahead of its hearing at the utilities board, which will be held in October, with a decision expected in December.

This is the fourth consecutive year the public auto insurer has requested an average rate decrease.