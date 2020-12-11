Man denied compensation for stolen SUV sues after Manitoba Public Insurance says he gave false statement

Manitoba Public Insurance is being sued for refusing to cover an insurance claim arising from a stolen and severely damaged Jeep SUV because the Crown corporation said the owner's claim contains a false statement.

The Jeep's owner says he left the SUV parked outside of Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre while he was at the hospital with his father in August of 2020, and when he came out, it was gone, according to a statement of claim filed with the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench on Aug. 5.

The Jeep was found abandoned on Highway 302 shortly after, and had substantial damage from vandalism. Parts of the vehicle were missing, so the cost of repairing the SUV exceeded its value.

The man filed an insurance claim with MPI, but the next January heard back from MPI that his coverage request was denied because he provided the Crown corporation with a false statement, the court document says.

The nature of the alleged false statement wasn't specified.

CBC News requested comment from MPI on Monday morning and didn't receive a response. A statement of defence hasn't yet been filed.

The man says in the lawsuit that he didn't intentionally lie and he believes he's owed the value of the Jeep, in accordance with the terms of his insurance policy.

He's suing MPI for the cost of his vehicle, which is $62,000, as well as the costs of the legal action.

According to the Manitoba Public Insurance Corporation Act, a claim filed by anybody who makes a wilfully false statement will be rendered invalid and any insurance money will be forfeited.