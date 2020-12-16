Insurance rebate for Manitoba drivers fine, but doesn't go far enough: consumers' group

Manitoba Public Insurance is steering the province's drivers toward a $335-million rebate, but a consumer advocacy group says drivers are still being shortchanged.

The public insurer should be barred from transferring $113 million in excess capital — money the association says must be returned to drivers— to cover the rising costs of driver and vehicle licensing, the Manitoba branch of the Consumers' Association of Canada argues.

The debate over MPI's excess revenues is hanging over the insurer's application to offer its third rebate of the pandemic, along with a 1.2 per cent rate decrease in annual Autopac payments. The public hearing into MPI's requests began Tuesday at the Public Utilities Board.

The Crown corporation has been able to pass savings on to drivers because the number of collisions has plummeted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, when Manitobans were being urged to stay home and subsequently were off the roads.

Last year, MPI issued two rounds of rebates, totalling $110 million and $69 million. The average policyholder took home between $240 to $260.

Boost rebate: consumers' association

MPI is asking for a third rebate worth $250 million, though CAC believes drivers are entitled to more.

The insurer is required to use excess revenue to reduce rates or give rebates to drivers, but the Crown corporation has sought to divert $113 million of that funding to cover driver and vehicle licensing.

Without that diversion, the consumers' group says, MPI could offer an even higher rebate of approximately $665 per driver, adding the insurer is bolstering an area of business usually covered by the provincial government.

"As Manitoba drivers, of course we are pleased when we hear the word rebate. However, it is problematic for MPI to use money that it over-collected from ratepayers during a pandemic to fund other non-insurance programs," Gloria Desorcy, CAC Manitoba's executive director, said in a news release.

Desorcy says the consumers' group would make its case over the three-week PUB hearing. The board will have the final say.

In a news release, MPI says transferring excess capital to cover some of its administration costs is in "full compliance with all applicable statutes and regulations."

"We acknowledge that surplus funds from our Basic Autopac program should be returned to our customers, and we have done just that," Eric Herbelin, MPI's president, says in the release.

"We are pleased to provide another rate decrease, in addition to making a request of the PUB, to return surplus to our customers in the form of a rebate."

MPI did not provide an estimate for the financial return for the average customer, but CAC estimates the insurer's proposed rebate will be worth $496 per policyholder.

If approved by the PUB, the rebate cheques would be issued sometime this winter.

Combining the financial value of the proposed rebate and the 1.2 per cent rate decrease, customers can expect a 26.1 per cent savings in their Autopac premiums.