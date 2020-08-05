Public health orders update to come at 11 a.m. in Manitoba

Premier Brian Pallister will make his first public appearance in weeks when he and Manitoba's chief public health officer deliver an update on the province's pandemic health orders at a news conference Tuesday morning.

The announcement comes after the province passed the second target date set out in the reopening plan originally unveiled in June.

Manitoba tied its reopening stages to meeting specific vaccination targets by the Canada Day, Terry Fox Day and Labour Day holidays.

The province set a goal of having 75 per cent of Manitobans 12 and up vaccinated with one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 50 per cent with two doses by the August long weekend. Those marks were reached weeks ahead of Terry Fox Day, and a range of changes to public health orders came into effect July 17.

The changes included a range of expanded privileges for people who can show proof of having received two doses of a vaccine.

The next target is having 80 per cent of Manitobans vaccinated with a first dose and 75 per cent with a second dose by Labour Day. On Friday, 79.5 of the eligible population had one dose and 69.3 per cent had two doses.

Tuesday will also be the province's first update on COVID-19 numbers in Manitoba since Friday. The province announced last week that it would no longer update numbers on the weekend.

Pallister hasn't appeared before reporters for more than two weeks. Tuesday's appearance will be his second public appearance following controversial comments on July 7, when he suggested the colonization of Canada was done with good intentions.