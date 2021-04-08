Liquor on golf courses among tweaks to Manitoba health order, but that's it for 3 weeks

Manitoba's pandemic public health orders will remain largely unchanged until the end of the month, except for some minor tweaks announced Thursday.

The new health orders will allow liquor cart sales on golf courses and increase the maximum attendance at self-help meetings to 25. Those changes will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

The orders are being extended to April 30 because of increasing test positivity rates and the risk posed by more contagious coronavirus variants, the province said in a news release.

The news comes two weeks after provincial health officials said they'd decided against moving Manitoba out of the red level on the pandemic restrictions scale, partly due to concerns about the rising number of variants of concern.

On Thursday, health officials announced 40 newly detected cases of the more contagious variants, bringing the total number of confirmed variant cases to 339.