Health minister, top doctor to give update on Manitoba's public health orders at 4 p.m.

Manitoba's health minister and chief provincial public health officer are set to speak at a news conference Friday afternoon to give an update on public health orders.

Audrey Gordon and Dr. Brent Roussin will speak beginning at 4 p.m. CT.

The province announced the impromptu news conference in a news release just a half hour before it was scheduled to begin.

The update comes after Manitoba reported 239 new COVID-19 cases earlier Friday, the province's highest single-day increase since June.

The new fourth-wave high came after provincial modelling shared earlier this week suggested Manitoba could see 223 cases per day by Dec. 25, given the anticipated impact of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

The province has now reported eight cases of that coronavirus strain, which early data suggests spreads much more quickly than the Delta variant.

Earlier this week, Roussin said estimates suggest Omicron could lead to over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the new year.

He warned Manitobans, particularly those over 60 and those with underlying medical conditions, to consider scaling back holiday plans.