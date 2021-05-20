Manitoba's top doctor, health minister to deliver new public health measures at 4 p.m. CT

Manitoba's top doctor and health minister will be unveiling new public health orders ahead of the May long weekend during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, and Health Minister Heather Stefanson will be speaking at 4 p.m. CT about new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A record 603 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manitoba on Thursday, pushing the total of known active cases to 4,659.

Three more Manitobans have died from the illness, pushing total COVID-19 deaths in the province to 1,019.

The anticipated public health restrictions come a day after Manitoba sent three COVID-19 ICU patients to hospital in Thunder Bay, Ont., because the recent spike of severe cases has put the local ICU capacity at risk.

Earlier Thursday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister told reporters that there have been surges in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, Easter and spring break. The new restrictions to be announced this afternoon aim to stop that from happening this Victoria Day weekend, he said.

