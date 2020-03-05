Pallister government to cut PST by 1 percentage point, introduce 'green levy' on industrial carbon emitters

The Manitoba government says it will lower the provincial sales tax by another percentage point and make up the funds with a new "green levy."

Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday morning that he wants to reintroduce a $25 per tonne carbon tax he proposed earlier but got rid of after the federal government said it wasn't enough.

He expects the federal government will back down from its escalating carbon-pricing scheme once Manitoba's plan takes effect on July 1.

The government will use revenues from the carbon tax to support another cut in the provincial sales tax. In the original plan, the province was pitching a hike in the basic personal tax exemption.

Pallister has alternated over the years between supporting and opposing a carbon tax.

He yanked his initial offer in late 2018 when negotiations with the federal government broke down.

Pallister said that Ottawa, which imposed its own pricing scheme in response, wasn't respecting the green investments his province was already making.

More to come