Pallister government to cut PST by 1 percentage point, introduce 'green levy' on industrial carbon emitters
PST cut would be funded by $25-per-tonne carbon tax
The Manitoba government says it will lower the provincial sales tax by another percentage point and make up the funds with a new "green levy."
Premier Brian Pallister said Thursday morning that he wants to reintroduce a $25 per tonne carbon tax he proposed earlier but got rid of after the federal government said it wasn't enough.
He expects the federal government will back down from its escalating carbon-pricing scheme once Manitoba's plan takes effect on July 1.
The government will use revenues from the carbon tax to support another cut in the provincial sales tax. In the original plan, the province was pitching a hike in the basic personal tax exemption.
Pallister has alternated over the years between supporting and opposing a carbon tax.
He yanked his initial offer in late 2018 when negotiations with the federal government broke down.
Pallister said that Ottawa, which imposed its own pricing scheme in response, wasn't respecting the green investments his province was already making.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.