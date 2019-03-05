Manitoba won't charge PST on federal carbon tax

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister took another shot at the federal government's carbon tax in an announcement that the province won't slap its sales tax on top of the new levy from Ottawa.

The Manitoba government said Tuesday it would implement an exemption so the PST is not charged on the federal carbon tax, which comes into effect in April.

The Progressive Conservative government said Ottawa's decision to charge GST on its carbon tax revenues is effectively taxing Manitobans twice.

"The added cost of charging GST on top of the federal carbon tax means Manitobans will have less disposable income at the end of the month," Pallister said in a news release. "Affordability matters and we are ensuring Manitobans will not be triple charged."

The government estimates it will lose out on $3.6 million in revenues by withholding the PST on the carbon tax.

The province also said the average household will pay $92 more for home heating in 2019 due to the new carbon tax and GST.