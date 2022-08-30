Manitoba waives entry fee to provincial parks over Labour Day long weekend

Summer is winding down and Manitoba is offering park visitors a chance to enjoy the splendour of the late season for free.

The government is dropping the entry fee to provincial parks over the Labour Day long weekend.

A diversity of landscapes and waterways across the province offers a broad range of recreational and relaxing activities to suit any taste, Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton said in a news release.

Although this weekend typically marks the start of the transition from summer to fall, there's still time to participate in many warm-weather activities, he said.

Vehicle permits are not required to visit provincial parks from Sept. 2 until Sept. 5. However, regular fees still apply for provincial campgrounds.

There are several provincial park campsites, cabins and yurts that remain open through the fall, allowing campers to stay as late as Thanksgiving.

People are advised to check availability and secure a campsite through the parks reservation service or by calling toll-free 1-888-482-2267.

Visitors are urged to protect provincial parks by doing their part to stop the spread of invasive species.

Firewood should be obtained and burned locally — never transported from other municipalities — to prevent the spread of the emerald ash borer.

And to hinder the spread of zebra mussels, anyone going onto waterways must follow specific decontamination and bait requirements. Anyone transporting any type of watercraft, including canoes and kayaks as well as motorized craft, must stop at inspection stations.