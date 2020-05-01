Booking at some Manitoba provincial campground begins Monday morning

Manitobans hoping to get outside this summer will be able to make reservations at provincial campgrounds starting next week.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard said the province will open bookings in two phases, staggering the openings to handle the anticipated demand.

The first phase, starting Monday at 7 a.m., will open campsite reservations for provincial park campgrounds in:

Winnipeg Beach.

Betula Lake.

Big Whiteshell.

Brereton Lake.

Caddy Lake.

Falcon Beach.

Falcon Lakeshore.

Nutimik Lake.

Opapiskaw.

Otter Falls.

West Hawk Lake.

White Lake.

The second phase will begin on Wednesday at 7 a.m. for all remaining provincial park campgrounds.

"We thank Manitobans for their commitment in acting on the advice [of] our health-care experts to stay home for the benefits of themselves, their loved ones and their community," Guillemard said in a news release from the province on Friday.

"It is through their dedication and actions that we are able to allow Manitobans to continue to visit our provincial parks, and we are pleased to open up our campgrounds for the season, with additional safety measures in place."

The start of bookings coincides with the beginning of Phase 1 of the provincial government's plan for reopening non-essential businesses, which was announced earlier this week.

Gatherings at campgrounds and parks will still be limited to a maximum of 10 people, and campers will still have to follow physical distancing protocols. Staff will be keeping a close eye on public areas like beaches and recreation spaces for rule breakers, the province's release said.

Provincial parks will also introduce enhanced cleaning procedures, particularly in public washrooms and shower facilities in campgrounds.

Guillemard said Manitobans can now buy a park vehicle pass online as part of the province's e-licensing program that launched earlier this year.

People can make reservations online at prs.gov.mb.ca or by calling 204-948-3333 (in Winnipeg) or 1 888-482-2267 (toll free).

People can also make walk-in reservations and in-person payment at 200 Saulteaux Cres. in Winnipeg on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting May 4. Public access to the building is limited because of COVID-19 protocols and people may have to wait outside to get in.

More information about call centre hours on other days will be available on the province's website.

A travel ban is still in place for northern Manitoba (north of the 53rd parallel), with exceptions for essential travel. People hoping to book a reservation in a campground north of Lake Winnipeg should confirm the travel ban has been lifted before going, the release said.

Campers from outside Manitoba must follow public health orders related to travel, including self-isolating for 14 days when they arrive in Manitoba.