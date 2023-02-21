Manitoba adds 10 prosecutors in clampdown on violent criminals, gun trafficking

RCMP and Winnipeg police applauded an announcement of new funding to boost the number of prosecutors focused on combating firearms trafficking and organized crime in Manitoba.

"Arresting an individual is only the first step in the criminal justice process. To be effective, we need a strong and robust prosecution service," Supt. Scott McMurchy, deputy criminal operations officer for the Manitoba RCMP, said after Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced the funding on Tuesday.

That close collaboration is essential to a well-functioning justice system, McMurchy said.

Ten additional prosecutors will be hired and allocated to the prosecution services' firearms working group and criminal organization unit. To do so, another $1.4 million will be added to the current budget for prosecution services.

And the money will be in perpetuity, Goertzen said, calling it "everlasting funding."

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced funding to add 10 prosecutors to the firearms working group and criminal organization unit in Manitoba Prosecution Services. (Josh Crabb/CBC)

The new positions will improve the justice system's capacity to follow up on the work done by police and "to go after criminals and prosecute them to the fullest extent that the law will allow," he added.

Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said officers are seeing more and more firearms in the community, so it's important to have more dedicated prosecutors to ensure convictions take place and offenders aren't quickly back on the street.

"We are seeing a lot of repeat offenders with firearms and violent crimes, so to have prosecutors that are plugged into this, I think, will be a welcome addition to our community," he said.

Violent weapons-related crime isn't only on the rise in cities across the country, but also in rural communities. RCMP in rural Manitoba have reported violent crimes being driven by street gangs, Goertzen said.

To that end, Tuesday's announcement will ensure equitable access to justice outside of urban areas, he said. The funding will also provide training for prosecutors on recent methods of illegal firearm manufacturing and trafficking.

Manitoba Crown attorneys have raised concerns about being overworked and understaffed. Goertzen said the new hires will ease the load other prosecutors are carrying.

Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth says many of the people committing firearms and violent crimes are repeat offenders. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

A portion of the funding will also be used to hire support staff to manage increased case files and training activities, and assist with victims and witness management.

The new funding and positions comes at a very important time, McMurchy said, citing the province's announcement in November of funding to establish a new multi-agency violent offender apprehension unit.

"For this unit to have a real impact, the apprehended criminals must be prosecuted in a timely matter," he said. "Strengthening the prosecution services will assist this and every other specialized unit."

Goertzen, Smyth and McMurchy also called on the federal government to advance bail reform beyond the level of just talking.

Justice Minister David Lametti, earlier this month, said he is giving "serious consideration" to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers for changes.

A letter from premiers cites a growing number of calls for changes to prevent accused people who are out on bail from committing further criminal acts.

Police have also expressed frustration in the past over seeing a revolving door in the justice system, as too often, offenders are arrested and back on the street the same day.

Premiers have called on the federal government to establish a "reverse onus" system for specific firearm offences that would require the person seeking bail to demonstrate why they should not remain behind bars.