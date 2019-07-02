The provincial election is expected to officially begin Monday afternoon when Progressive Conservative leader Brian Pallister will head to Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon's home to ask her to dissolve the legislature.

The ceremonial act, often called the writ drop, will usher in a 29-day campaign. Manitobans head to the polls Sept. 10.

CBC Manitoba's provincial election coverage includes keeping tabs on promises made by parties. Our list is broken down by categories such as economy or health.

Promises that do not have a specific dollar amount or action attached to them (for example if a party promises it will "encourage" an action or "promote" something) will be kept off the list.

The NDP is the only party so far to release a fully-costed platform. The Green Party has also released its platform but without costing out its promises.

This page will be updated regularly to reflect new pledges and new platform releases.

Environment

Green Party

Create greenhouse gas reductions to be achieved by 2030, 2040, 2045 and 2050

Introduce a carbon tax of $50 per tonne in 2020 which would increase by $10 per tonne per year after that

Create a grant program for farmers to move ponds and wetlands around their land for convenient farming, as long as the water is retained

Ban the mining of peat lands, fracking, uranium mining and exploration, use of all unnecessary single-use plastics, use of all materials that cannot be recycled

Change building codes to ensure that all new buildings meet super-efficiency insulation standards, and include small-scale renewable micro-generators

Implement a system of high environmental handling fees and adequate rebates to consumers for returning recyclable items

Manitoba NDP

Reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent of 2010 levels by 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2050

Implement an unspecified price on carbon

Manitoba Liberal Party

Spend $5 million to fund 70 per cent of the cost of adding "ferric chloride" to the Lake Winnipeg

Issue $500 million in "Save Lake Winnipeg Bonds" that would be dedicated to financing the construction of infrastructure projects

Become carbon neutral by 2030

Create a $20-million a year fund to allow for research and development, innovation and invention in green fuels, wilderness restoration, and carbon storage

Increase wilderness by 50,000 hectares by 2030

Implement a landfill ban on organic waste by 2025

Implement a renegotiated carbon tax

Health

Manitoba NDP

Reinstate coverage for outpatient physiotherapy and sleep-apnea treatment, obstetrics program in Flin Flon, special drugs program and rehire lactation consultants

Introduce a non-binary option on Manitoba government IDs, such as health cards

Re-open two emergency rooms (Seven Oaks and Concordia) closed in the past two years

Hire more nurses in specific areas

Double the number of counsellors in ACCESS centres

Appoint a Minister Responsible for Mental Health and Addictions

Cancel private contracts for Lifeflight

Manitoba Liberals

Reverse the plan to close Seven Oaks Emergency Room

Reinstate and expand life-saving drugs program

Merge regional health authorities into one body under Manitoba Health

Green Party

Eliminate mandatory overtime for health professionals

Increase the existing provincial sales tax rate on "junk food," and use the proceeds of this tax to increase funding for health-promotion initiatives

Allocate 2 per cent of total health care spending to support preventative programs

Provide universal basic dental care and vision care to all children 12 years of age and under

Provide funding for conception planning under Medicare and Pharmacare

Increase the number of health practitioners and after hours non-urgent care

Establish and implement an updated fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) strategy with a focus on enhancing prevention and intervention services for people with FASD

Commit 10 per cent of health funding to mental health supports and services.

Municipal relations

Manitoba Liberals

Give 25 per cent of cannabis revenues to municipalities

Reinstate the 50-50 operating grant for municipal transit agencies

Assist municipalities with the electrification of bus fleets

Manitoba NDP

Reinstate the 50-50 operating grant for municipal transit agencies

Green Party

Restore bus service to rural and northern communities

Provide Winnipeg and other municipalities with assistance to purchase Manitoba-made electric buses

Implement province-wide municipal composting programs

Response to meth crisis

Progressive Conservatives

Launch a Safer Streets, Safer Lives Action Plan to address rising use and distribution of methamphetamine

Create a new acute medical sobering facility staffed with mental health professionals that will treat between 20 to 30 patients at a time

Open an additional Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic in the Southern Health-Sante Sud region

Manitoba NDP

Implement a plan by the Main Street Project to build detox, treatment and transitional housing beds

Commit $2 million annually in operating funding for the plan

Create a safe consumption site

Green Party

Increase residential addictions treatment beds,

Create a safe consumption site, protective care sites, hire additional addictions counsellors, and create additional treatment spots

Manitoba Liberals

Use portion of revenue from legal cannabis to create a province-wide public awareness campaign against meth

Fund anti-gang and intervention programs with cannabis revenue

Create a drug stabilization unit, provide transitional housing with mental health supports

Economy and Taxes

Progressive Conservatives

eliminate the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on home insurance for households and renters

eliminate the PST on personal care services such as haircuts

eliminate probate fees and the PST on professional services related to the preparation of wills

eliminate the PST on the preparation of tax forms

Green Party

Introduce a Basic Income (BI), administered through the income tax system and funded by the removal of selected refundable and non-refundable tax credits

Implement a 35-hour work week

End farmland school taxation

Create a land bank to provide retiring farmers with succession opportunities

Manitoba Liberals

run a province-wide "shop local" campaign and introduce procurement policies to make it easier for local businesses to sell to the Manitoba government

create an independent commission to review Manitoba's tax system

Create a publicly-owned Manitoba Business Development Bank that would offer loans to businesses and make equity investments in new enterprises

Manitoba NDP

Cancel the closure of the Selkirk laundry facility

Raise income tax on people earning more than $250,000 a year

Increase threshold at which small businesses start to pay income tax to $550,000 from $500,000

Increase the minimum wage to $15

Balance the budget by 2023-24

Arts and Culture

Manitoba Liberals

Create a Manitoba Cultural Capital Fund, by earmarking 2.5 per cent (about $25 million a year) of existing infrastructure spending for cultural infrastructure

Increase per capita arts funding by $4 million

Education

Manitoba NDP

Restore the cap on Kindergarten-Grade three class sizes.

Restore funding for the Access bursary, which was reduced by $1 million this year.

Restore the position of assistant deputy minister in the Bureau de l'éducation française

Green Party

Fund education only through corporate and personal income taxes rather than partly through property taxes

Introduce an income contingent student loan repayment plan, where the repayment of student loans is based on the ability to pay

Provide students in need of financial assistance with at least 50 per cent of eligible assistance as non-repayable

Housing and poverty

Green Party

End homelessness in Manitoba by 2025

Restore the cuts made to the Rent Assist Program

Introduce a fare-free public transit system

Ensure that the cost of child care exceeds no more than 10 per cent of household income

Manitoba NDP

Reverse changes to Rent Assist that removed certain individuals from the program by decreasing the threshold

Restore the "Getting Started" benefit that was removed for people who are not disabled and who do not have children

Justice

Manitoba Liberals

Create a provincially-run police service, called the Manitoba Police Service. The service will have units dedicated to Indigenous policing, border security, fighting gangs, white collar crime and human trafficking.

Green Party