What's been promised so far by Manitoba's political parties in the 2019 election
A running list of the promises and pledges made so far in the election
The provincial election is expected to officially begin Monday afternoon when Progressive Conservative leader Brian Pallister will head to Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon's home to ask her to dissolve the legislature.
The ceremonial act, often called the writ drop, will usher in a 29-day campaign. Manitobans head to the polls Sept. 10.
- Do you have a topic or story idea you want to see CBC cover this election? Email your ideas here
- Follow all of our election coverage here
CBC Manitoba's provincial election coverage includes keeping tabs on promises made by parties. Our list is broken down by categories such as economy or health.
Promises that do not have a specific dollar amount or action attached to them (for example if a party promises it will "encourage" an action or "promote" something) will be kept off the list.
The NDP is the only party so far to release a fully-costed platform. The Green Party has also released its platform but without costing out its promises.
This page will be updated regularly to reflect new pledges and new platform releases.
Environment
Green Party
- Create greenhouse gas reductions to be achieved by 2030, 2040, 2045 and 2050
- Introduce a carbon tax of $50 per tonne in 2020 which would increase by $10 per tonne per year after that
- Create a grant program for farmers to move ponds and wetlands around their land for convenient farming, as long as the water is retained
- Ban the mining of peat lands, fracking, uranium mining and exploration, use of all unnecessary single-use plastics, use of all materials that cannot be recycled
- Change building codes to ensure that all new buildings meet super-efficiency insulation standards, and include small-scale renewable micro-generators
- Implement a system of high environmental handling fees and adequate rebates to consumers for returning recyclable items
Manitoba NDP
- Reduce carbon emissions by 45 per cent of 2010 levels by 2030 and to become carbon neutral by 2050
- Implement an unspecified price on carbon
Manitoba Liberal Party
- Spend $5 million to fund 70 per cent of the cost of adding "ferric chloride" to the Lake Winnipeg
- Issue $500 million in "Save Lake Winnipeg Bonds" that would be dedicated to financing the construction of infrastructure projects
- Become carbon neutral by 2030
- Create a $20-million a year fund to allow for research and development, innovation and invention in green fuels, wilderness restoration, and carbon storage
- Increase wilderness by 50,000 hectares by 2030
- Implement a landfill ban on organic waste by 2025
- Implement a renegotiated carbon tax
Health
Manitoba NDP
- Reinstate coverage for outpatient physiotherapy and sleep-apnea treatment, obstetrics program in Flin Flon, special drugs program and rehire lactation consultants
- Introduce a non-binary option on Manitoba government IDs, such as health cards
- Re-open two emergency rooms (Seven Oaks and Concordia) closed in the past two years
- Hire more nurses in specific areas
- Double the number of counsellors in ACCESS centres
- Appoint a Minister Responsible for Mental Health and Addictions
- Cancel private contracts for Lifeflight
Manitoba Liberals
- Reverse the plan to close Seven Oaks Emergency Room
- Reinstate and expand life-saving drugs program
- Merge regional health authorities into one body under Manitoba Health
Green Party
- Eliminate mandatory overtime for health professionals
- Increase the existing provincial sales tax rate on "junk food," and use the proceeds of this tax to increase funding for health-promotion initiatives
- Allocate 2 per cent of total health care spending to support preventative programs
- Provide universal basic dental care and vision care to all children 12 years of age and under
- Provide funding for conception planning under Medicare and Pharmacare
- Increase the number of health practitioners and after hours non-urgent care
- Establish and implement an updated fetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASD) strategy with a focus on enhancing prevention and intervention services for people with FASD
- Commit 10 per cent of health funding to mental health supports and services.
Municipal relations
Manitoba Liberals
- Give 25 per cent of cannabis revenues to municipalities
- Reinstate the 50-50 operating grant for municipal transit agencies
- Assist municipalities with the electrification of bus fleets
Manitoba NDP
- Reinstate the 50-50 operating grant for municipal transit agencies
Green Party
- Restore bus service to rural and northern communities
- Provide Winnipeg and other municipalities with assistance to purchase Manitoba-made electric buses
- Implement province-wide municipal composting programs
Response to meth crisis
Progressive Conservatives
- Launch a Safer Streets, Safer Lives Action Plan to address rising use and distribution of methamphetamine
- Create a new acute medical sobering facility staffed with mental health professionals that will treat between 20 to 30 patients at a time
- Open an additional Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic in the Southern Health-Sante Sud region
Manitoba NDP
- Implement a plan by the Main Street Project to build detox, treatment and transitional housing beds
- Commit $2 million annually in operating funding for the plan
- Create a safe consumption site
Green Party
- Increase residential addictions treatment beds,
- Create a safe consumption site, protective care sites, hire additional addictions counsellors, and create additional treatment spots
Manitoba Liberals
- Use portion of revenue from legal cannabis to create a province-wide public awareness campaign against meth
- Fund anti-gang and intervention programs with cannabis revenue
- Create a drug stabilization unit, provide transitional housing with mental health supports
Economy and Taxes
Progressive Conservatives
- eliminate the Provincial Sales Tax (PST) on home insurance for households and renters
- eliminate the PST on personal care services such as haircuts
- eliminate probate fees and the PST on professional services related to the preparation of wills
- eliminate the PST on the preparation of tax forms
Green Party
- Introduce a Basic Income (BI), administered through the income tax system and funded by the removal of selected refundable and non-refundable tax credits
- Implement a 35-hour work week
- End farmland school taxation
- Create a land bank to provide retiring farmers with succession opportunities
Manitoba Liberals
- run a province-wide "shop local" campaign and introduce procurement policies to make it easier for local businesses to sell to the Manitoba government
- create an independent commission to review Manitoba's tax system
- Create a publicly-owned Manitoba Business Development Bank that would offer loans to businesses and make equity investments in new enterprises
Manitoba NDP
- Cancel the closure of the Selkirk laundry facility
- Raise income tax on people earning more than $250,000 a year
- Increase threshold at which small businesses start to pay income tax to $550,000 from $500,000
- Increase the minimum wage to $15
- Balance the budget by 2023-24
Arts and Culture
Manitoba Liberals
- Create a Manitoba Cultural Capital Fund, by earmarking 2.5 per cent (about $25 million a year) of existing infrastructure spending for cultural infrastructure
- Increase per capita arts funding by $4 million
Education
Manitoba NDP
- Restore the cap on Kindergarten-Grade three class sizes.
- Restore funding for the Access bursary, which was reduced by $1 million this year.
- Restore the position of assistant deputy minister in the Bureau de l'éducation française
Green Party
- Fund education only through corporate and personal income taxes rather than partly through property taxes
- Introduce an income contingent student loan repayment plan, where the repayment of student loans is based on the ability to pay
- Provide students in need of financial assistance with at least 50 per cent of eligible assistance as non-repayable
Housing and poverty
Green Party
- End homelessness in Manitoba by 2025
- Restore the cuts made to the Rent Assist Program
- Introduce a fare-free public transit system
- Ensure that the cost of child care exceeds no more than 10 per cent of household income
Manitoba NDP
- Reverse changes to Rent Assist that removed certain individuals from the program by decreasing the threshold
- Restore the "Getting Started" benefit that was removed for people who are not disabled and who do not have children
Justice
Manitoba Liberals
- Create a provincially-run police service, called the Manitoba Police Service. The service will have units dedicated to Indigenous policing, border security, fighting gangs, white collar crime and human trafficking.
Green Party
- Appoint a Manitoba restorative justice advisory council
- Develop a restorative justice program that focuses on the rehabilitation of offenders through reconciliation with victims and the community at large
with files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.