Progressive Conservatives promise to get rid of payroll tax if re-elected this fall

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to phase out the province's payroll tax over eight years if re-elected Oct. 3.

Tax charges employers percentage of total payroll

A woman in a black blazer and a blue shirt walks, while supporters clap behind her.
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says the payroll tax discourages economic growth and is promising to phase it out if re-elected on Oct. 3. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to phase out the province's payroll tax over eight years if they're re-elected Oct. 3. 

The tax, which charges employers a percentage of their total payroll, brings in about $440 million a year.

Tory Leader Heather Stefanson says the tax discourages economic growth and makes Manitoba less competitive with other western provinces.

The tax-cut pledge follows promises last week to cut hundreds of millions of dollars a year in revenues from the provincial income tax and other levies.

Stefanson says Manitoba can afford the tax cuts because economic growth will put more money into provincial coffers.

Stefanson made the announcement on a downtown second-floor terrace, while striking public-sector workers chanted "Where is Heather?" on the street below.

