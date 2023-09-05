Manitoba PCs promise to lower income taxes over next 4 years

As their first promise of the official Manitoba election period, the Progressive Conservatives are pledging to lower income taxes over the next four years while also balancing the budget.

PC Leader Heather Stefanson said if they win the Oct. 3 election, her government will cut the income tax rate by half on the first $47,000 that Manitobans earn, representing a 1.35 per cent tax reduction a year.

The party estimates that this would save Manitobans an average $1,900 per year, Stefanson said at an announcement Tuesday morning in Winnipeg's Silver Heights neighbourhood.

"That's real relief, long-term relief for Manitobans, not just a short-term fix," she said.

The tax cut would cost about $150 million annually.

Stefanson said the party is also committed to balancing the provincial budget by 2025.

"We believe that Manitobans deserve a responsible, balanced and common-sense approach to fiscal management, and we are the only party offering that," she said.

Carbon tax pledge

Stefanson also said she would direct Manitoba Hydro to remove the federal carbon tax from natural gas bills, building on an earlier pledge to remove the tax from Manitobans' energy bills.

Stefanson said she's received favourable legal advice about the move.

While the federal government's carbon charge doesn't apply to renewable energy sources such as hydroelectricity, it does apply to natural gas used by Manitoba Hydro customers to heat their homes.

The Manitoba government under Stefanson's predecessor, Brian Pallister, previously took the federal government to court over its carbon tax plan, and lost.

Asked why she would want to fight the federal carbon tax in court again, Stefanson said the previous court battle was over a different issue related to the carbon tax. She said Manitobans shouldn't have to pay the tax on their natural gas bills given that the province relies mostly on hydroelectric power.

WATCH | PC Leader Heather Stefanson grilled over pledge to fight carbon tax on Manitoba Hydro bills:

PC Leader Heather Stefanson grilled over pledge to fight carbon tax on Manitoba Hydro bills Duration 1:38 Manitoba PC Leader Heather Stefanson responds to reporters' questions about her promise to fight the federal government's carbon tax on the natural gas Manitobans use to heat their homes if re-elected this fall.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the affordability pledges were poorly thought out and desperate, arguing that the PCs were serious about them, they could have made them part of the Manitoba budget last spring.

"People in Manitoba are dealing with high costs right now. If the PCs thought this was a good idea, why didn't they help you out earlier this year? Why are they waiting until after an election?" he said.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont called Stefanson's promise to challenge the carbon tax ridiculous.

"It's a campaign stunt and frankly, this is an outrageous thing to do. This is a premier who's kicking off her campaign saying she doesn't care about the supreme court of the law," he said.

Advance voting for the provincial election opens Sept. 23 and runs until Sept. 30.