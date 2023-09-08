Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Progressive Conservatives commit to boosting Manitoba's charitable tax credit

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to nearly double the charitable tax credit for people who make financial donations if they are re-elected Oct. 3.

Tories says they'll increase rebate on first $200 given to registered charity from 10.8% to 20%

The Canadian Press ·
A politician makes an announcement in front of a lectern with a sign that reads 'Fighting for long-term affordability.'
In Steinbach on Friday, incumbent local candidate Kelvin Goertzen, joined by Morden-Winkler candidate Carrie Hiebert, promised to increase the tax rebates on charitable donations. (Bartley Kives/CBC)

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to nearly double the charitable tax credit for people who make financial donations if they are re-elected Oct. 3.

Kelvin Goertzen, a Tory cabinet minister running for re-election in Steinbach, says Manitobans give their time and money and should be recognized for their generosity.

The Tories say they would increase the rebate on the first $200 given to a registered charity from 10.8 per cent to 20 per cent.

They would also increase the rebate on contributions beyond $200 to 25 per cent.

Goertzen says it would cost around $12 million annually.

The Progressive Conservatives have been focused on affordability announcements this week, including promising financial supports for seniors and to cut the lowest income tax bracket in half over four years.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now