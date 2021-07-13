2 members of PC caucus not vaccinated

Two PC members of the Manitoba legislature have not been immunized against COVID-19, despite ample time to get the shots.

All NDP and Liberal MLAs have had two doses of the vaccine.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.