Private carriers to replace Manitoba's Lifeflight planes

Private carriers will replace Manitoba's Lifeflight planes, the province said on Thursday, despite calls from doctors who threatened to walk out if the air ambulance service is privatized.

"The province is replacing the use of its Citation jets with private carriers as early as later this month to ensure continuity of these important health transportation services for Manitobans," a Thursday news release from the province said. No mention was made of which private carriers will be involved.

A provincial spokesperson did not clarify exactly what the province's involvement in operating the air ambulance service will be, saying only that "the provincially run program will continue with private aircraft."

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union said it's unhappy with the change — and that its members have been left in the dark on what exactly it will mean for its members.

"We are deeply concerned and frustrated that the Pallister government confirmed it is privatizing Lifeflight, our critical air ambulance service," MGEU said in an emailed release on Thursday.

"It is absolutely shameful that this government would pull dedicated, long-serving Lifeflight employees into a room to tell them the [service] is ending but not provide any details whatsoever."

The government said the move is necessary because of the changing complement of specialized employees needed to ensure the safe operation of the service.

The province used private carriers for 50 per cent of its air ambulance flights last year.

The inside of a Lifeflight air ambulance. 'This is a critical life-saving service for rural and remote northern communities that do not have immediate access to a hospital,' MGEU said in a statement Thursday. (Government of Manitoba)

Lifeflight provides air ambulance services to remote communities and inter-provincial trips for things like organ transplants and cardiac services.

The move toward privatization has been hotly contested in Manitoba since the province issued a request for proposals last July for private operation of the air service's Lifeflight air ambulance and general transport services.

At the time, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler called it "smart shopping."

But the move has been publicly slammed by the MGEU as well as several Lifeflight physicians, who threatened to walk off the job over concerns about how it could compromise patient safety and harm northern communities whose runways don't meet national standards for private carriers.

Staffing concerns

The service has struggled in recent months to secure enough staffing to keep the ambulance flights going.

The gaps prompted physicians in Swan River, Man., which is served by Lifeflight, to raise concerns about "profound and dangerous effects" on patient safety earlier this year.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen has insisted in the past that privatization would not go forward if the new firm is not cost-effective and doesn't maintain existing safety standards.

The province promised in December to hire two more pilots for the service. It also pledged $750,000 to maintain the service's two Citation jets — the jets it said Thursday will now be replaced by private carriers.

"This is a critical life-saving service for rural and remote northern communities that do not have immediate access to a hospital, and who rely on the expertise and dedication of the Lifeflight team," said the MGEU's statement.

"Those communities should feel let down by their government today."