Manitoba officially privatizes wildfire-fighting service

Manitoba has formally handed over its forest firefighting services to the private sector, including the use of its water bomber fleet.

The government announced Thursday that it has made a deal with Babcock Canada Inc., an engineering support company with a history in providing aerial emergency services, to perform the suppression of wildfires from now on.

"Our government is committed to protecting Manitobans from wildfires and that's what this agreement delivers," said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

"It will ensure faster response times, enhanced safety and a superior aircraft maintenance program. It will make Manitoba's wildfire suppression system even better."

The government will retain ownership of its seven active water bombers but the fleet will be operated by Babcock Canada, which has its head offices in Ottawa.

"The aircraft will always serve Manitoba's needs first, and may only be deployed outside the province with the government's consent and direction," said Schuler.

No information was provided by the government on the cost of the arrangement.

Air ambulance privatization process underway

The province is also in the process of privatizing other elements of its air services, including air ambulance.

The province put out a request for proposals earlier this year for bids on taking over duties from the provincial government's air services branch.

The majority of Canadian provinces already use private carriers for all wildfire suppression services, Schuler said, noting Manitoba currently uses private carriers for some bird-dog services, helicopters and crew transportation services.

Babcock, which has more than 30 years of aerial firefighting experience throughout Europe, will work in partnership with Air Spray, an experienced provider of fire-suppression services with long-term contracts in a number of Canadian provinces and the United States, Schuler said.

Babcock will meet with impacted government employees in the near future to discuss job opportunities under the new operating structure, Schuler said.

An RFP process is underway for air ambulance services as well as general transportation air services, such as flights provided to Manitoba Hydro.

Once those processes are completed, the agreements will be publicly disclosed, Schuler said.

There are 91 provincial employees who currently work in the Government Air Services branch.