Manitoba sends 15 emergency workers to P.E.I. to help in recovery effort after Fiona

Manitoba is sending a crew of 15 emergency support workers and gear to the East Coast as Atlantic provinces continue cleanup and recovery efforts following Fiona, which hit the region as a post-tropical storm two weeks ago.

The resources will specifically head to Prince Edward Island and include chainsaws, chainsaw-certified staff and gear from Manitoba Parks, as well as personal protective equipment from the Manitoba-based search and rescue team Canada Task Force 4 and Manitoba's Office of the Fire Commissioner.

When Manitoba has faced its own natural disasters, "out-of-province crews have been there," Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said in a Friday news release.

The province is "pleased to be able to do the same for P.E.I. as they recover from the catastrophic damage" caused by the storm, she said.

The storm blew knocked out power for the entire province when it blew through two weeks ago. More than 11,000 in P.E.I. remained without power as of Friday.

The Manitoba workers, co-ordinated through the provincial Emergency Measures Organization, will be deployed to Charlottetown this weekend. They are expected to remain in P.E.I. for two weeks.