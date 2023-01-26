Manitoba premier shuffles senior staff with 2 role shifts
Communications, special projects roles latest shifts announced by Heather Stefanson
Manitoba's premier continues to shuffle her staff with a new set of executive council changes announced in a news release Wednesday.
Heather Stefanson introduced a new chief of staff earlier this month, as well as other executive council changes.
Former CBC reporter Sean Kavanagh will assume the role of director of special projects for the government's policy and planning division, the release said. He was previously the director of communications for the executive council.
Braeden Jones will take over Kavanagh's old role. Jones has experience as a special assistant to former premiers Brian Pallister and Kelvin Goertzen, and was the senior project manager in the policy and planning division, the release said.
These changes are meant to "invigorate" the administration, the release said.
