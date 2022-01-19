Manitoba premier failed to disclose $31M in property sales

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson failed to disclose real estate sales worth tens of millions of dollars in apparent violation of the province's conflict of interest rules for politicians.

The sales of three rental and commercial properties, which were sold in 2016 and 2019, fetched a combined sum of $31.2 million.

The properties were owned by McDonald Grain Company Ltd., a real estate holding company that lists Stefanson as a director.

In 2019, the company sold the Ritz apartment building at 859 Grosvenor Ave. for $7 million, and the Drury Manor apartment complex at 1833 Pembina Highway for $22.5 million.

In 2016, McDonald Grain Company Ltd. sold a storage facility at 351 Saulteaux Cres. for $1.7 million.

On Wednesday, Manitoba NDP member Mark Wasyliw wrote a letter to Conflict of Interest Commissioner Jeffery Schnoor, telling him Stefanson had not disclosed the property sales.

"It is of the utmost importance for the elected leaders of our province to be transparent about their business transactions, as required by law, as those transactions can impact and influence their public decision making," Wasyliw wrote in the letter.

Manitoba's Conflict of Interest Act says MLAs must notify the clerk of the legislative assembly within 15 days of the start of the legislative session if they or any of their dependents acquires or disposes of any assets, such as property.

In a statement to CBC News on Friday, Stefanson acknowledged that she had failed to follow that rule.

"It was an oversight on my part. This is being corrected immediately," Stefanson said in the statement.

In response to the letter from Wasyliw, conflict of interest commissioner Schnoor said he could not give him an opinion on the matter because it relates to another member.

The law does not give the commissioner the authority to investigate or punish violations of the disclosure rules.

A private citizen who suspects there may have been a breach can file an affidavit with the Court of Queen's Bench, at a cost of $300, to ask a judge for a hearing with another judge.

If that judge determines a legislative assembly member has violated the act, the MLA may be ordered to forfeit all or part of the asset, pay a fine of up to $5,000, face a suspension of up to 90 days or pay restitution to the government.

"This is a matter that concerns the ability of Manitobans to trust their leaders are following the law and that the law applies to all Manitobans equally, regardless of their political position," Wasyliw said in the letter.