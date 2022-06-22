Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson isolating with COVID-19

Mantoba's premier has COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Heather Stefanson made the announcement via social media on Wednesday.

Her office has been reaching out to organizations and individuals she had recently been in physical contact with to alert them, she said.

"I have minor symptoms, and am working remotely from home," Stefanson posted in the Twitter message.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, Opposition Leader Wab Kinew of the NDP and several others have replied on Twitter with their wishes for a speedy recovery.

But some replies have been critical of Stefanson and her government for dropping mask and vaccine mandates in the province and for going maskless herself at public events.