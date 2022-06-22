Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson isolating with COVID-19

Mantoba's premier is isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

'I have minor symptoms and am working remotely from home,' Stefanson posts on Twitter

CBC News ·
Heather Stefanson announced via Twitter on Wednesday that she has COVID-19. (David Lipnowski/The Canadian Press)

Mantoba's premier has COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Heather Stefanson made the announcement via social media on Wednesday.

Her office has been reaching out to organizations and individuals she had recently been in physical contact with to alert them, she said.

"I have minor symptoms, and am working remotely from home," Stefanson posted in the Twitter message.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, Opposition Leader Wab Kinew of the NDP and several others have replied on Twitter with their wishes for a speedy recovery.

But some replies have been critical of Stefanson and her government for dropping mask and vaccine mandates in the province and for going maskless herself at public events.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now