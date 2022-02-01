Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson condemns images of hate, calls them 'deplorable'

Manitoba's premier has condemned individuals using symbols of hate during protests in a statement on social media.

Earlier Monday, Heather Stefanson issued a statement saying, "we do not condone the use of anti-Semitic, racist imagery, and desecration of war memorials or statues." She has since doubled down, saying, "we have to stand strong and firmly against those who wish to use protest platforms for hate."

The cross-country semi-trailer convoy opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which began as a peaceful protest, produced a slew of protesters displaying symbols of hate.

Nazi symbolism, anti-Semitism, racist imagery and desecration of war memorials are "deplorable," Stefanson said.

"It is insulting to the history, truth and memory of atrocities that used those symbols and ideologies. When we see this type of hate, we all need to speak up and stop allowing people with that hatred to have a platform," Stefanson said in her statement.

"Those who have been displaying racist symbols, uttering threats towards public officials and those tied to hateful groups need to be condemned in the strongest sense possible. These actions are divisive, wrong and un-Canadian."

The premier admits the pandemic has been a monumental challenge. She adds that without truckers we would not have food, clothing, or other household materials.

Read Premier Heather Stefanson's Full Statement:

My thoughts on the events over the past few days. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mbpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mbpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/6TUiHJCGh0">pic.twitter.com/6TUiHJCGh0</a> —@HStefansonMB

Stefanson believes the truckers' concerns about vaccine mandates "do have merit" and should be looked at more closely by the federal government.

"With the use of rapid tests and other tools, we should try our best to ensure we don't have supply-chain disruptions due to this policy," she said. "Manitoba has seen success implementing testing as an alternative to vaccination mandates."

Stefanson, who says she is has received her third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, considers it imperative that vaccination continues to be promoted.

The truck convoy, which left British Columbia a week ago and rolled through Winnipeg last Wednesday, is still in Ottawa more than 48 hours after protests started in the nation's capital.